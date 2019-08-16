Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. 84,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,686. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,368,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 317,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

