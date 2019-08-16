Comparing International Paper (NYSE:IP) & Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Paper and Suzano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper $23.31 billion 0.66 $2.01 billion $5.32 7.33 Suzano $3.68 billion 2.38 $87.47 million N/A N/A

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Suzano.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for International Paper and Suzano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper 2 9 2 0 2.00 Suzano 0 1 0 0 2.00

International Paper currently has a consensus price target of $48.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Given International Paper’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Paper is more favorable than Suzano.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of International Paper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of International Paper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Paper and Suzano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper 6.88% 30.14% 6.52% Suzano 4.42% 5.44% 1.17%

Dividends

International Paper pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. International Paper pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Paper has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. International Paper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

International Paper beats Suzano on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co. engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment offers cellulose fibers product portfolio includes fluff, market, and specialty pulps. The Printing Papers segment includes manufacturing of the printing and writing papers. The company was founded by Hugh J. Chisholm in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries. In addition, the company owns a hydroelectric plant located in the cities of Carlos Chagas and Pavão. Further, it operates a forestry base of approximately 1.2 million hectares comprising 520,000 hectares of planted forests in the states of Bahia, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Tocantins, Pará, and Piauí, as well as approximately 488,000 hectares of preservation areas. The company was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil. Suzano S.A. is a subsidiary of Suzano Holding S.A.

