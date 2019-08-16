Comparing Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $96.34 million 2.47 $20.00 million $2.86 12.49 Codorus Valley Bancorp $93.64 million 2.18 $19.54 million N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 18.42% 9.07% 1.23% Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.78% 10.16% 1.01%

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 15 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

