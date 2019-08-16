Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $5.53. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 6,278 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. Capital One Financial raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 709,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

