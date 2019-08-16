Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing medicines to treat liver disease. The Company is developing its lead compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients in orphan populations with chronic liver disease and acute exacerbations of chronic liver disease. Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.91.

CNAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,783. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

