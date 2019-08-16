Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.01. 18,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,083. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

