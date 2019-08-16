Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) to report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Constellation Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNST traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 19,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,523. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

