Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,172.92

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,172.92 and traded as high as $1,262.53. Constellation Software shares last traded at $1,256.88, with a volume of 10,470 shares.

CSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,250.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,207.14.

The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,251.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,172.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

