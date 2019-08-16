Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 764,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. 122,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,172. The stock has a market cap of $579.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 47.22% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

