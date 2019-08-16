Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $558.48 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $558.48 million and $115.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00028215 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002402 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00147052 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003989 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,359.14 or 0.99845471 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00029990 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.