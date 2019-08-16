Cowen Reaffirms Underperform Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cowen restated their underperform rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $40.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of NetApp to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.45.

NTAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. NetApp has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,291,000 after acquiring an additional 937,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,572,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $178,383,000 after acquiring an additional 670,441 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,273,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $157,677,000 after acquiring an additional 157,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,096,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,352,000 after acquiring an additional 192,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

