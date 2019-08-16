COZ (COZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,760.00

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. COZ has a market capitalization of $652.80 million and approximately $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COZ token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and CoinZest. Over the last week, COZ has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00266577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.90 or 0.01307479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00094656 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000424 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001960 BTC.

COZ Token Profile

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for COZ is www.coinzest.co.kr.

Buying and Selling COZ

COZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinZest and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

