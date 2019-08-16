Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post sales of $774.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.60 million and the lowest is $771.20 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $810.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.96.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $428,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173,399 shares of company stock worth $201,096,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.70.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

