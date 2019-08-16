Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $1.91. Creative Realities shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 5,109 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

Creative Realities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.