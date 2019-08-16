Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Restricted Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their restricted rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,104.64 ($14.43).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 937 ($12.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 959.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 917.03. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

