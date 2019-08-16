CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $44.20.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 10,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,482. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 5.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 486,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 35.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,815,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,764,000 after purchasing an additional 472,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,048,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.