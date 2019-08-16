Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 30,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market cap of $11.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile (CVE:CYM)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company offers 3-D and low pressure casting products for use in defense and military, automotive, and other applications. It also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.