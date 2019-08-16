Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million.

Shares of CYRN remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Friday. 1,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cyren has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Cyren alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 32.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 517,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 7.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 463,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 27.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 228,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cyren in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.