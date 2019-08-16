Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,200 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 3,986,500 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 472,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 289,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,586. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market cap of $732.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.66. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $65,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,880.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $176,535 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 731,682 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 196,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,905,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.