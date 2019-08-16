D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $41,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

