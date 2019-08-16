Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Receives GBX 715.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 715.57 ($9.35).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 741 ($9.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, insider Paul Zwillenberg sold 54,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.70), for a total value of £401,793 ($525,013.72). Also, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 135,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06), for a total transaction of £1,045,921.80 ($1,366,682.09). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 56 shares of company stock valued at $43,024.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 774 ($10.11). 379,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,086. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1 year low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 800.44 ($10.46). The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 773.72.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

