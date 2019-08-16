Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Daimler in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $45.88. 23,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $47.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.