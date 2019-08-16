Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,715 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after acquiring an additional 583,194 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $611,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $489,930,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,549,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.73. 70,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,850 shares of company stock valued at $49,587,520. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.