Daniel J. Hilferty III Acquires 1,153 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Stock

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $378,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WTR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 40,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,633. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.41. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

WTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

