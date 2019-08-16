DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 109,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, CFO Mikhail Golomb bought 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.71. 259,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 million, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.39. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

