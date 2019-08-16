DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 191,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,005. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 million, a P/E ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, CFO Mikhail Golomb purchased 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.