DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Up 6.4%

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.00, 117,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 621% from the average session volume of 16,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,778.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.00.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

