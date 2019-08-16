Data Transaction Token (XD) One Day Volume Hits $223,133.00

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Data Transaction Token has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $223,133.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, IDEX, Ethfinex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00267170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01307077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022551 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00094604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,436,138 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network.

Data Transaction Token Token Trading

Data Transaction Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitinka, Hotbit, IDAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

