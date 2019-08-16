David A. Ottewell Sells 14,040 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) VP David A. Ottewell sold 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $99,543.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 592,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,158.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,655. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

