David C. Burney Sells 4,000 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATRO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 248,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,558. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $881.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 196.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 481.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.