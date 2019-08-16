Day & Ennis LLC Acquires New Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.63. 526,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,467. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

