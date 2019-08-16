Day & Ennis LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,656,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,541,000 after buying an additional 497,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,210,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 380,796 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3,671.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 299,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 291,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 249,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 244,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. 11,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $63.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

