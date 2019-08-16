Day & Ennis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,495 shares during the period. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf makes up approximately 2.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 427,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 255,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 561,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 191,775 shares in the last quarter.

BMV GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a fifty-two week low of $448.20 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

