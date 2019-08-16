Desjardins Increases Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Price Target to C$195.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$154.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$187.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$195.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.00.

BYD.UN stock traded up C$4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$175.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.66. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$102.59 and a 52-week high of C$182.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$171.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.88.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Director Sally Ann Savoia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$165.50 per share, with a total value of C$165,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,500.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

