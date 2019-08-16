Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $1.60. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seymour Holtzman purchased 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,267,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,870,626.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 383,986 shares of company stock worth $615,822 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 345,807 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.