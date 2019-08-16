Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €24.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €33.30 ($38.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.68 ($38.00).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €25.10 ($29.19) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a twelve month high of €38.81 ($45.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

