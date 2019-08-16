Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €39.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €40.80 ($47.44) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talanx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.48 ($44.75).

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €37.06 ($43.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. Talanx has a 52-week low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a 52-week high of €39.88 ($46.37). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.93.

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

