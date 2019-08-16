Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.30 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBK. Independent Research set a €7.25 ($8.43) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.19 ($8.37).

Shares of FRA DBK traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €5.97 ($6.94). 26,223,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.10.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

