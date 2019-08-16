Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for G4S (LON:GFS)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their overweight rating on shares of G4S (LON:GFS) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GFS. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of G4S in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. G4S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

G4S stock opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 65.92. G4S has a 12-month low of GBX 169.80 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.60 ($3.34).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. G4S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

