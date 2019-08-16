Deutsche eMark (DEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $128,738.00 and $45.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

