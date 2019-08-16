Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.46 ($15.65).

Shares of PBB stock opened at €10.25 ($11.92) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.49 and a 200-day moving average of €11.03. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

