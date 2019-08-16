Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.91 ($10.37).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEZ shares. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Deutz stock traded up €0.23 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching €5.10 ($5.92). The stock had a trading volume of 836,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. Deutz has a 1 year low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 1 year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a market cap of $587.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.27.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

