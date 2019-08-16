DEX (DEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.94 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 77.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last week, DEX has traded 65.6% lower against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $29,823.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00266358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.01298111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

