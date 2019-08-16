DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Trading 7.7% Higher

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.35, 346,632 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 372,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $154,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,750 shares in the company, valued at $530,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 275,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in DHI Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 168,638 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in DHI Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

