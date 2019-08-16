Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Trading Up 8.8%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) traded up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.83, approximately 3,416,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,851,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC set a $11.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $9.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,121,384 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,770,000 after buying an additional 880,081 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,507,635 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,305,000 after buying an additional 265,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

