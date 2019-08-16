Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.45.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.32. 20,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,884. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.27.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,137,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,505. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $303,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,373,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $188,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,990,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $405,201,000 after purchasing an additional 566,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 517,292 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

