DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,729,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,030,000 after purchasing an additional 560,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,376,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,320,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 379,089 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,848,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,950 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

