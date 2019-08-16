Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73, approximately 496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 22.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 74,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the second quarter worth about $340,000.

