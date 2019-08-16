Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Dolby Laboratories worth $83,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 116,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 290,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,308. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $6,062,587.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,184 shares of company stock worth $69,634,493 in the last 90 days. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

