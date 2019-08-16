Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.19% of Dorman Products worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,918,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $74.16. 4,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $254.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

